Ronald Petersen paralysis recovery from surgery

Ron was on a routine trip to the store when an 18 wheeler ran over his Toyota, and dragged him 25 yards down the road. This caused a spinal cord injury that lead to neck down full body paralysis. The trucker that ran him over had minimum allowable commercial coverage from Florida, which means that after all the attorney's fees and medical expenses Ron cannot afford to live in his current state. Thankfully his wife Mary has taken great care of him and he is recovering, but now he is 80 and their retirement plan has been ruined and he is unable to work. Any help for these great people would go a long ways to making their lives better and getting better treatment.