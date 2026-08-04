Romie’s Micro-Deletion and Surgeries

Romie was born on July 28, 2023 with a unilateral cleft lip and palette and bilateral clubbed feet. He had intrauterine growth restriction and weighed 3 pounds 15 ounces and with testing we found out he has a rare chromosome micro deletion. He fought hard in the NICU for 30 days to breathe on his own and learn to drink from a bottle and has just continued to overcome everything he has gone through with such a joyful spirit about him.





He has already endured so much for a 3 year old between two lip and palette repair surgeries, a tendon release surgery, foot casting and wearing boots and a bar to keep his feet from relapsing.





Unfortunately this is not the end of the road for surgeries and we aren’t sure what the future holds with the micro-deletion. He will have to have a bone graft down the road and possible revisions for his nose and palette.





Kelsie is a stay at home and homeschooling mom to two other children and Logan is the sole provider for their family. They have tried to stay afloat with the medical debt on their own but with every procedure it has just continued to compound and they are not able to get ahead of it anymore.





These funds will be used to pay off the compounding debt from past surgeries and possibly help pay for other surgeries ahead.





Thank you for your giving heart and prayers for continued growth and healing for Romie as we walk this journey with him. It is such a gift that he is here with us today!





We appreciate you!

God bless 💙