Missions Trip to Romania

My heart was irrevocably changed during my short-term mission trip to Romania in the summer of 2024. The vibrant spirit of the people, the resilience in the face of hardship, and the tangible presence of God's love left an indelible mark on my soul. Now, I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be returning this summer for a six-week internship, a chance to deepen the connections I made and serve in a more meaningful capacity. I'll be working alongside dedicated staff in children's ministry, engaging with youth groups, and offering support within an orphanage, pouring out the love and resources I've been so generously given.





The opportunity to return feels like a profound blessing, a chance to witness firsthand the transformative power of God's grace in a community I've come to deeply care for. I'm eager to immerse myself in the daily rhythms of service, to learn from the wisdom of local leaders, and to be a vessel through which the Lord can work. Your generous support will directly enable me to focus fully on serving, covering essential costs like travel, accommodation, and ministry resources. I'm filled with anticipation for what God will accomplish during these six weeks, and I invite you to partner with me on this exciting journey!





"You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love" - Galatians 5:13