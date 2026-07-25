Rolling with the Sweet O Licious Treats Family

Hello everyone!

My name is Sharee, and I am the proud owner of Sweet O Licious Treats. What started as a love for creating sweet treats has grown into a business that brings happiness to so many through cupcakes, cakes, chocolate-covered treats, and more.

I’m excited about the next chapter of this journey, but I need your help to make it happen. I am raising $3,000 to invest back into my business and help take Sweet O Licious Treats to the next level.

These funds will help with: Concession Trailer

✨ Business needs that will help me grow and serve more customers!





Every order, share, kind word, and bit of support has helped me get this far. Whether you’re able to donate or simply share this fundraiser with others, I truly appreciate you being a part of my journey.

Thank you for believing in my dream and supporting my small business. With your help, I can continue turning my passion into something even bigger.

With love and gratitude,

Sharee

Sweet O Licious Treats 💜

"Sweets that define delicious"



