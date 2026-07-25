Rollin’ with Purpose: Feeding Our Community

We can’t do this alone, and every single dollar stays right here in the community doing real work.

​$15 sponsors 2 complete, warm, home-cooked meals.

​$50 supplies a week of packaging, foil, and containers for distribution.

​$100 helps stock our pantry with fresh meats and bulk ingredients for a major cooking day.

​$250+ fuels the cars and kitchen for an entire week of meal deliveries.

​Even if you aren't able to give financially today, your prayers and shares mean the world to us! Sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and church community helps us spread the word and feed more families.

​Thank you for believing in our mission, supporting our kitchen, and helping us keep Holy Rollin!

​May God bless you richly for your kindness and generosity,

The Holy Rollin Team