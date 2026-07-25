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Roll With Mikey:Wheelchair Van for Joyful Journeys

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$3,720 USD

Fundraiser created byBarbara Robitaille

Fundraiser funds will be received by Barbara Robitaille

Roll With Mikey:Wheelchair Van for Joyful Journeys

Mikey's Wheels ♿

My grandson Mikey is a 13 year old boy who is full of life and joy! He lives with a muscle wasting disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Despite DMD, his laughter and zest for life shine out to all who meet him. His infectious joy is strongly witnessed by those around him. He loves to play like any other kid, albeit with more support now from a wheelchair. He does not let his disability, however, have the upper hand and is strong in his resolve to live life to the full.


Mikey and his mom need an accessible vehicle to help him keep up with his adventures—to join friends at the park, to get to his medical appointments and physical therapy or head out to his favorite place: the beach ⛱️ on a hot summer day! It is not just about getting there; it's about maintaining Mikey's Independence and ensuring that he can continue doing what makes him happy, without unnecessary obstacles.


Mikey is more than his disability and wheelchair; he's a source of joy and peace in our family and community of friends. He teaches us that our disabilities don't define us, but sometimes we need support to realize our dreams and goals. That being said, we need your help! Your support will ensure Mikey and his mom, Mary, have the reliable wheels that they need for Mikey's comfort and safety as he navigates life's journeys, big or small.


FROM HIS MOM:

{One day last month I sat before him and said, "Mikey, I am sorry you have DMD." His reply was the most beautiful thing I've ever heard: "BUT MOM, AT LEAST I'M LIVING MY BEST LIFE!"}


Yes buddy, we will help you to continue to do so even as this disease progresses! Let's roll together towards making Mikey's dreams come true! Your support means more than you can imagine—it's about providing the freedom and dignity he deserves. Will you join us in this mission? Every dollar counts and every prayer matters! Together, we can give Mikey the wheels to keep on turning through life's adventures with a smile.


Mikey will be getting his power wheelchair by summertime and his mom currently drives a Prius, which is far too small for such a chair. We hope to be able to get an accessible van that is dependable and long-lasting, and hopefully good on gas. Many people have recommended a Toyota Hybrid van which has been transformed into an accessible van, both for versatility and reliability. Mary has received a few quotes from Mobility Works for used conversion vans reaching up into $80,000+. We hope we can find one for less and have MIKEY'S mobility specialist looking into it for us as well. The modest $50,000 goal is a starting point and I hope we can raise enough to get an accessible van.


The funds raised here will be used solely for MIKEY'S needs: for an accessible van, any necessary modifications to make our home more accessible for him and any other equipment Mikey may need in the future.


For updates and more information on how you can help, please visit TEAM MIKEY:

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/18cLDrikQJ/

Let's get those wheels rolling for Mikey! ♿#MikeyNeedsWheels #CureDuchenne #TeamMikey

#DMD #Life

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