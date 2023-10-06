Campaign Image

Family support if I go to jail

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $2,044

Campaign created by george metz

Campaign funds will be received by george metz

Family support if I go to jail

As many of you know I am on probation. An arrest would violate that probation and put me in jail for 2 years. These funds are raised specifically for and ONLY if I go to jail to help support my family while I am not there. If my probation ends without me going to jail and using the money, then we can turn to the community to decide how best to use the funds, either through funding an auditor convention or perhaps through using it for bonds and legal fees on a first come first serve basis. These funds will not go to me ever. 

The math is simple, one dollar per subscriber would be all I need. I figure with taxes and fees taken out it would be just enough for my wife and kids to pay the bills until I returned.


As much as i want to return to the street and help hold these tyrants accountable, I also, even more so want to make sure my family is taken care of if something happens to me.


Here is me hoping that enough folks like my work and consider it needed enough to pitch in.


