Rodney Lawson’s Fight with Lung Cancer

If you are reading this it is because you in some way are connected to myself or my family. You may not know me, I’m not really very public. I am Christine’s best friend and loving husband. I have been blessed to have Krystle, Eddie, Casey, Brooklynn and Syris call me Dad for 32 years. I am Papaw to a whole mess of Grandkids. I am a Christian and an average blue collar guy. In various seasons throughout my life I have been a Soldier, Corrections Officer, Smelter Rat and a SX/EW Operator. I’m a Father, Grandfather, Brother, Son, and Uncle. I write to you with a heavy heart, but also with the unwavering determination to fight against the odds and emerge victorious.





On August 13, 2023, my world came crashing down when I was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. It was a diagnosis that none of us ever expects or wishes to receive. The initial shock and disbelief left me feeling afraid and frightened. However, I quickly realized that I had two choices: to succumb to despair or to rise above it.

In times of adversity, the true strength of our relationship with God is revealed. I have been incredibly fortunate to have a network of friends, family, and loved ones who have rallied around me during this difficult time. Their unwavering support, love, encouragement and prayers have given me the strength to face this battle head-on.





I have already had many scans, blood draws and other appointments. I am about to start numerous rounds of chemotherapy. I hold onto hope, believing that each treatment will bring me closer to a brighter, healthier future.





In this journey, I have come to realize the profound impact that a community can have on one's well-being. The outpouring of love, kindness, and prayers from family, friends, and even strangers has been overwhelming. Their acts of kindness, whether big or small, has reaffirmed my faith in humanity and have given me the strength to carry on.





As I start my fight with this horrible disease, I have quickly realized the financial burden of medical expenses is a major challenge that we are woefully unprepared for. It is with a humble heart that I turn to you. My family and friends I am asking for your help.





With your help and prayers, I believe that together our family can overcome this challenge and open the door for a brighter, healthier future. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make an incredible difference to my family and will help me in my fight against lung cancer.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering love, support, prayers and generosity.





With love and hope,





Rodney Lawson