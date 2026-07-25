Rodeo Takes Care of Its Own

Many of you know and respect PRCA Judge Monty VanKomen. While judging the Saddle Bronc Riding at the California Rodeo Salinas, Monty was seriously injured when his escape route was blocked by a pickup horse, leaving him unable to avoid a bronc that ran over and stepped on him.

Monty suffered a broken elbow, cracked ribs, and other injuries. He'll be sidelined for several weeks while he recovers, unable to work during one of the busiest times of the rodeo season. Along with everyday expenses, he'll now be facing unexpected medical bills.

If you're able, please consider making a donation to help one of rodeo's legendary cowboys through this difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated.

If you would rather donate by Venmo or check, please contact Crystal Longfellow through Facebook Messenger or in person for payment information.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support for Monty. Rodeo has always been a family, and this is an opportunity to show what that family is all about.