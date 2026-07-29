Rocky's Vet Bill

Hi everyone! I started this fundraiser for my kids puppy. His name is Rocky, he is a Mini Aussie and is about 10 weeks old. My children's father was watching Rocky and as he was closing a sliding glass door, Rocky thought it was play time and went to play fight with the door, which ultimately caused his paw to get caught in it. The door wasnt shut completely but it hurt Rockys leg enough to where there is swelling and he wont use it. Unfortunately neither me, nor the kids dad can afford for xrays and everything that it will cost to help him at this moment in time! I got a quote from a local vet and they said for the exam and xrays, that would cost a little under 300 but that doesnt include treatment and/or medication. This just happened at a really difficult time financially so I thought I would try asking for help so we can get our sweet fur baby the help he needs and deserves! Anything you are able to donate would help tremendously and my kids and I would be extremely grateful!