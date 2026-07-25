A Retired widower With A Son Truly needs Asistance

My name is Richard, and writing this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

For most of my life I worked with my hands. I was a mechanic and a handyman — fixing cars, repairing homes, helping people get back on the road and keep their families safe. I was always the person others called when something broke.

But life can change quickly.

Over the past few years, work became harder to find and circumstances beyond my control left me struggling just to get by. I’ve always believed in standing on my own feet, so asking for help is something I never imagined I would have to do.

Right now I'm trying to rebuild my life and create an online income so I can support myself again and hopefully help others who are struggling too. I'm learning new skills, trying different ideas, and working every day to turn things around.

If you’re reading this and you’ve ever been in a place where life knocked you down, then you understand how difficult it can be to get back up alone.

Any support, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. It would help me keep going, keep learning, and keep fighting to build a stable future again.

Even if you can’t donate, sharing this message could make all the difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing that people deserve a second chance.

With gratitude,

Richard