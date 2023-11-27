Campaign Image

Rock the Blocks

Goal:

 USD $16,000

Raised:

 USD $1,500

Campaign created by Christine Hicks

Campaign funds will be received by Edward Hill

Rock the Blocks

There are only three indoor swimming pools in Moore County for the local swim teams. Seven Lakes Health and Fitness is home to five swim teams (Moore County Homeschool Aquatics, Montgomery Central High School, Pinehurst Area Swim Team, Union Pines High School, and Pinecrest High School.) There are currently only 2 outdated starting blocks which makes hosting a home swim meet impossible. We are trying to raise enough money to get 4 new blocks. Any and all help is appreciated. Help us bring our swim teams to the next level. Thanks!
Recent Donations
Show:
Barrett and Anna
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Attar Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Rick and Cassie Stefanik
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Jim and Laurie Walker
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Edward Hill
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo