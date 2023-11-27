Rock the Blocks

There are only three indoor swimming pools in Moore County for the local swim teams. Seven Lakes Health and Fitness is home to five swim teams (Moore County Homeschool Aquatics, Montgomery Central High School, Pinehurst Area Swim Team, Union Pines High School, and Pinecrest High School.) There are currently only 2 outdated starting blocks which makes hosting a home swim meet impossible. We are trying to raise enough money to get 4 new blocks. Any and all help is appreciated. Help us bring our swim teams to the next level. Thanks!