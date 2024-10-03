C Rockey J6 Legal Expenses

I am humbly asking my family and friends, my military brothers and sisters and anyone that may feel sympathetic to the situation, for your help to meet the costs of legal representation in my current situation related to charges resulting from the events of J-6. I will post updates as the situation develops. I have an attorney representing me here at home in S.C. in the ongoing federal investigation and then in Washington D.C. if/when my case is addressed there.

I have already used all the money I have, and borrowed as well. My VA disability will not cover any of these costs, and the expenses are adding up, as the costs have already surpassed $30,000.

I am a combat veteran and former Marine. I served my country in Korea, Okinawa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. I am originally from Buffalo, N.Y. I grew up in a small farming community working on local dairy farms. Shortly after graduating high school, I enlisted in the Marine Corps. Following my service, I worked in the WNY area in heavy highway and construction. Eight years ago I moved to Charleston, S.C. for for a variety of reasons, one being my health. Since moving to Charleston, I retrained in the art of fine woodworking and furniture-making to make my living, but the costs of a defense in our current legal system are well beyond my means. Since January, 2021, my life has been turned upside down, inside out and all is very uncertain and stressful at this time.

Please consider contributing, no matter how small the amount, every donation will be very much appreciated. I am extremely uncomfortable to be asking for your help, but I have simply run out of options. If you can't give at this time, I completely understand. I just ask if you would take a moment to consider simply forwarding this on to someone who may be sympathetic to the situation.

Thank you to all of you!

C. Rockey 🇺🇲

Semper Fi

