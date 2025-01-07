Kerry's Fight

The Stoner family is going through one of the most challenging seasons of their lives.

Currently, Kerry is on life support including a ventilator and ECMO blood oxidation at University of Alabama – Birmingham after complications following pneumonia.

As life would have it, his wife Lynette has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. And his mother Elaine passed away while Kerry was in the ICU this December.

Kerry’s road ahead will include weaning off the ventilator, cognitive testing, possible trach, learning to walk, rehab, and months in the hospital. The grand question that will remain is if his lungs will be able to function again on their own.

Kerry is a man who prioritizes faith and family above all else. He is a husband, father, brother, and grandpa. He loves the Lord and has passed that onto his children. Our family is clinging closely to God.

During this time, the family is encountering financial hardships where any support can help. As Kerry is the sole provider of the family, no income for the next few months has created financial hardship. Major obstacles include medical expenses, lodging, travel, and monthly bills.

Prayers are the number one request of our family. Beyond that, any contributions are so greatly appreciated.

Thank you so much for your support.

God Bless and ROCK ON KERRY!

Isaiah 26:4 says, "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock."