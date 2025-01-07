Campaign Image

Kerry's Fight

Goal:

 USD $27,200

Raised:

 USD $4,651

Campaign created by Jessica Brugger

Kerry's Fight

The Stoner family is going through one of the most challenging seasons of their lives.

Currently, Kerry is on life support including a ventilator and ECMO blood oxidation at University of Alabama – Birmingham after complications following pneumonia.

As life would have it, his wife Lynette has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. And his mother Elaine passed away while Kerry was in the ICU this December.

Kerry’s road ahead will include weaning off the ventilator, cognitive testing, possible trach, learning to walk, rehab, and months in the hospital. The grand question that will remain is if his lungs will be able to function again on their own.

Kerry is a man who prioritizes faith and family above all else. He is a husband, father, brother, and grandpa. He loves the Lord and has passed that onto his children. Our family is clinging closely to God.

During this time, the family is encountering financial hardships where any support can help. As Kerry is the sole provider of the family, no income for the next few months has created financial hardship. Major obstacles include medical expenses, lodging, travel, and monthly bills. 

Prayers are the number one request of our family. Beyond that, any contributions are so greatly appreciated. 

Thank you so much for your support.

God Bless and ROCK ON KERRY! 

Isaiah 26:4 says, "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock."

Recent Donations
Show:
Jolene Adams
$ 200.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Justin Miller
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Ryan, continued prayers for your dad and family.

Richard Nelson
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Ryan, Continued prayers for your dad and family. Rick

Ron Lemmer
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Our prayers are with you. Love you!

Richard Lemmer
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Benny and Chris
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending love and hope for your dad and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers up and God bless.

Clive Bixby
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending prayers your way

Ross
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

CT Bets
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Iain MacMillan
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Taylor mathis
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

I hope this helps a little bit. Prayers to you and your family! Hoping for a full recovery for your dad

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Brian kirschner
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

Betsy
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

Much love to your family.

Alicia and Devon
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Thinking of you all and hoping for a quick recovery!

Jeff and Vicki Toth
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for you and your family Kerry and Lynnette

Maryann Rusz
$ 40.00 USD
5 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo