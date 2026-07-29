Rock bottom

I drove to Wilmington NC to hopefully find work, I have been living in my truck for a couple weeks in and around Rocky Mount NC and couldn't find employment. I arrived in Wilmington yesterday June 13th. I stopped at the gas station for water and gas. As I was pulling out I was involved in a hit and run accident by what an apparently drunk driver and my truck/home was totaled. I have basic coverage but God only knows when or if that will be of any help. I am now stranded, homeless for the first time in my life at 41, and the worst part is I'm 3 hours away from my 2 boys in creedmoor nc. I am lost and broken at this point and I do not know what to do. I desperately need any help I can get. I am trying desperately to get back in my feet and everything I have is in that truck my tools and belongings. Please help if you can. God bless and thank you!