Pete Santilli's Church Building Fund

From Pete Santilli:

In October 2017, I became a living, breathing example that God is real; He hears our prayers if we call out His name, and without ever wavering in our faith. Deb and I did everything we could to try to save our country, on election night 2024, we watched one of His biggest miracles take place in American history. We have a tremendous opportunity to bring Revival to our country and our fellow Americans, but we must quickly transition from celebration to evangelism.

Team Jesus was loosely assembled among Godly patriots in our community of viewers, but it's now time to accelerate our mission as we've witnessed one of God's powerful miracles. When our nation was on the brink, many Americans prayed He would intervene and help save our country, and as we've always been promised, He responded to our prayers. Now, it's time to share this promise with everyone we know, especially our fellow Americans on the other side of the spiritual spectrum who have been deceived.

Deb and I made a promise to Him that we would give Him all the glory for saving our nation, and win or lose we planned to shift from the political war to the spiritual war by taking to the streets of America. Right before the election, Jeremy Herrell of LFAtv and I made a commitment to do the same. The overall mission is as follows:

1) Organize TENT REVIVALS in our local communities.

2) Become guardians of the Pulpit and the Podium to hold our leaders of the church and government to the supreme laws of our land & universe: The U.S. Constitution and the Bible.

3) Take care of those among us in need. Within our circle of Godly Warriors in our local communities, we need to become the ultimate resource for assistance; NOT the government. As a community of like-minded Patriots, through word of mouth we can build a community of 100's of thousands and even millions who can pool our resources together and take care of our own people. For instance, if one of our elders is poor, suffering hardship and in need of assistance, we can come together as a 'church" to rescue them from despair. The concept is ultimately to have a million people donate a $1 bill to our war chest - that's $1 million dollars -- and have the funds available when necessary! Individuals within our community can reach out and apply for consideration/assistance, and when necessary, we can deliver $10,000, $25,000 or even $100,000 when needed.



As you read this message from Deb and I, we want you to pause and reflect upon what we just accomplished on election day. One vote from one individual in one town America, joined among 10's of millions of our fellow Americans took back this nation. The same exact principle applies in this mission. You are the one person we're reaching out to, and al we ask you to do is realize how much power each of us has when we assemble together in the name of Jesus Christ. We are unconquerable, and we are the most powerful force in the universe because He is with us! Pray and reach deep within your soul to tap into the power He has gifted us. He wants us to do this, and if you respond to this calling, we will manifest one of the greatest Christian revivals in all of human history. The first step is to contribute financially to the cause if you have the means; but if you don't have the financial means, then please volunteer to help stand-up tent revivals in every community! When you pray, do not second guess what he asks you to do -- call upon Him for inspiration, and then act! Do not wait. Do not question the powerful energy inspiring you -- it came from Him, because you call out for his help!

A little about my story & what truly inspired me to help build a church upon this rock:

In 2016, while I was a political prisoner and faced four potential life sentences, I turned to the Lord. I sought His guidance and a sign that He heard me. With closed eyes, I opened the Holy Bible at a random page and landed on:

Matthew 16:18 "And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it."



Since the age of 8, I've believed that everything in my life is directed by a voice from above which once said, "Learn and experience all you can. One day, you'll use this knowledge to serve Me."



I believe that day has arrived. Since 2011, I've been honing my skills as a broadcaster, building an audience, and striving to become a skilled investigative reporter.



Throughout this journey, our work has faced countless challenges. We've been canceled, persecuted, incarcerated, and even nearly lost our lives in the name of journalism. Yet, we remain undeterred. In these pivotal times, Deb and I are committed to intensifying our efforts against the forces that oppose us.



However, as I pen this appeal, our funds are running low. We might not have enough for next week's payroll. Financially, we're strained, but our faith remains resolute.



We ask for your support. This isn't just about survival but about launching a proactive mission. Our vision is to create a spiritual haven — a church without walls, where congregants seek guidance and strength.



Our overall mission entails:



Expanding our Christian Conservative media outlet to impart truth to tens of millions, underscoring the enduring presence and power of God.



Championing the Black Robe Regiment to invigorate our church leadership. We aim to inspire pastors across every American county to ardently defend our God-given rights.



Building a coalition of God-centered patriots in over 3,143 counties throughout the USA. These teams of devoted warriors will uphold the supreme law of the land, the U.S. Constitution.



Launching the Team Jesus Network domestically to rejuvenate small businesses and entrepreneurship. The initial phase will introduce private & secure communications devices that cannot be compromised by technogarch's in Silicon Valley.



In recent times, our traditional pillars of trust seem to waver. Government overreach, media bias, and questionable actions from the military have been cause for concern. The situation calls for "We The People" to act as guardians of our cherished freedoms and values.

We are prepared to spearhead this effort. We envision an army of peaceful yet unyielding warriors who are prepared to defend our way of life, even if it requires the ultimate sacrifice. As the Romanians once defied their oppressors, we too are ready to stand our ground.



We humbly ask for your support. By contributing to our mission and spreading our message, you're taking an active stand. While the outcome of life is unpredictable, if we rally together, victory is within reach. God expects us to occupy until He returns.



Your Brother in Christ,



Pete Santilli

