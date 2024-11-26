Meet Rocco and his dog, Texas- a pure love and charm duo. Texas is basically the doggy equivalent of that friend who hugs everyone at the party: sweet, gentle, playful, and always ready to befriend every tail-wagger in sight. Rocco? He's cut from the same cloth- a kind hearted, compassionate guy with a knack for making the world a better place.

In a horrific and maybe even kinda cute (in a messed up way) turn of events, while out on a neighborhood stroll in Denver, they were both shot. Rocco was shot three times, and like a good best friend, Texas took the last bullet that was fired.

Despite being separated initially due to injuries, we're thrilled to share that Rocco and Texas are back home together, healing and leaning on each other in their recovery journey.

Now, here's where we need your help: The medical bills are barking up a very steep tree. Thanks to emergency services and weekly appointments, Texas's vet bills have already reached $9,900 (and counting). Rocco's expenses are still a wild card considering coverage options, but they're sure to make us all gulp. We are hoping to raise $12,000 for Texas's recovery, with anything beyond that going to Rocco's treatment.

If you've got love to spare, your support would mean the world to these two. Let's show Rocco and Texas that their neighborhood stretches far beyond Denver- it's filled with people like you.