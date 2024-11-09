Rob’s Road to Recovery

Rob has always had a passion for helping others. He volunteers his time with the local Boy Scouts of America, as a volunteer puppy raiser and breeder home with Four Paws for Ability, and teaching archery each summer at Camp Arrowhead.





On Sunday, October 20th Rob was taken via life squad to UC Medical Center where he underwent roughly 13 hours of brain surgeries within 24 hours to stop an aneurysm and remove the AVM (arteriovenous malformation) that was in his brain. The road to recovery is long, full of ups and downs, and Rob has been in the Neuro ICU since 10/20. Through the power of prayer and the incredible care team at UC, Rob continues to make small improvements each day.





Neither Rob (Pappy as the loves of his life, his grandkids, call him) or his wife Kim are able to work during this recovery time which adds financial strain to an already stressful season of life. We are hoping we can come together as a community to give back to someone who has spent so much time giving to others.