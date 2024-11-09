Rob’s Road to Recovery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,300
Rob has always had a passion for helping others. He volunteers his time with the local Boy Scouts of America, as a volunteer puppy raiser and breeder home with Four Paws for Ability, and teaching archery each summer at Camp Arrowhead.
On Sunday, October 20th Rob was taken via life squad to UC Medical Center where he underwent roughly 13 hours of brain surgeries within 24 hours to stop an aneurysm and remove the AVM (arteriovenous malformation) that was in his brain. The road to recovery is long, full of ups and downs, and Rob has been in the Neuro ICU since 10/20. Through the power of prayer and the incredible care team at UC, Rob continues to make small improvements each day.
Neither Rob (Pappy as the loves of his life, his grandkids, call him) or his wife Kim are able to work during this recovery time which adds financial strain to an already stressful season of life. We are hoping we can come together as a community to give back to someone who has spent so much time giving to others.
Sending you both love and prayers of healing and comfort. Jeff and Kristy
Prayers for comfort and healing
Prayers for you and your family for a speedy and full recovery. God is with you during this difficult time and you are not alone. Blessings.
❤️prayers for you and your family ❤️
Sending prayers and healing thoughts to Robert for a strong and speedy recovery.
Praying for you and yours
Daily prayers for blessings and recovery.
Prayers for a full recovery for Rob and prayers for those caring for him. 🙏
Prayers for continued recovery.
Kimmy & Rob, Chrissy and I are praying for you both every day. You're on our hearts. Love to you both.
Rob and Kim, all of the Florida Burns’ are praying for a speedy recovery!! We love you!!
Thinking of all of you!
Lifting you up in prayer every day
Praying for wisdom and skill for Rob's care team. Praying for you, Rob, to keep the faith and for the best possible outcomes. May you have a return to wellness. Kim, sending love and a hug, and prayers for a calm spirit as you walk this part of the journey with Rob. Love to you all, Patty
Thinking good thoughts for you. Anxious to see you on the line again!
