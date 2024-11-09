Campaign Image

Rob's Road to Recovery

 USD $10,000

 USD $4,300

Campaign created by Lauren Lohmann

Rob has always had a passion for helping others. He volunteers his time with the local Boy Scouts of America, as a volunteer puppy raiser and breeder home with Four Paws for Ability, and teaching archery each summer at Camp Arrowhead.  


On Sunday, October 20th Rob was taken via life squad to UC Medical Center where he underwent roughly 13 hours of brain surgeries within 24 hours to stop an aneurysm and remove the AVM (arteriovenous malformation) that was in his brain.  The road to recovery is long, full of ups and downs, and Rob has been in the Neuro ICU since 10/20. Through the power of prayer and the incredible care team at UC, Rob continues to make small improvements each day.


Neither Rob (Pappy as the loves of his life, his grandkids, call him) or his wife Kim are able to work during this recovery time which adds financial strain to an already stressful season of life. We are hoping we can come together as a community to give back to someone who has spent so much time giving to others. 

Recent Donations
Jeff Murphy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you both love and prayers of healing and comfort. Jeff and Kristy

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for comfort and healing

PG
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and your family for a speedy and full recovery. God is with you during this difficult time and you are not alone. Blessings.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️prayers for you and your family ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Oriana
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and healing thoughts to Robert for a strong and speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and yours

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Daily prayers for blessings and recovery.

T and Tim
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Janice Kunkel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a full recovery for Rob and prayers for those caring for him. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for continued recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kimmy & Rob, Chrissy and I are praying for you both every day. You're on our hearts. Love to you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 210.00 USD
2 months ago

David and Lori Burns
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Rob and Kim, all of the Florida Burns’ are praying for a speedy recovery!! We love you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of all of you!

Jim and Chris Martinson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lifting you up in prayer every day

Patty Craft
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for wisdom and skill for Rob's care team. Praying for you, Rob, to keep the faith and for the best possible outcomes. May you have a return to wellness. Kim, sending love and a hug, and prayers for a calm spirit as you walk this part of the journey with Rob. Love to you all, Patty

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Gretchen Riley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Will Hatfield
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking good thoughts for you. Anxious to see you on the line again!

