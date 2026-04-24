Robi's broken hand needing surgry

The other day RobI had a metal plate drop on his hand, and those plate weigh about 400lbs to 6 tons. I have never made an account to ask for money for help with our bills. Im on disability as I have endstage liver failure. Anything helps at this point. I do pay it forward. I will keep this page updated on his journey through his 3 broken bones, to surgery, then the healing. If you have any questions feel free to message me on FB.

Thank you for your time and reading this.

Sincerely,

Amanda