Robinson Family Jezy Colon Cancer surgery

Recently we found out last month that our sweet girl Jezy unfortunately has a Mass in her Colon that they said it is very unlikely that it is not cancer , We had the consultation with the specialist on Friday April 10th and they explained that she needs to have it removed because it will continue to grow and will cause serious complications , She has been having severe bleeding & pain when she poops on and off now because of it for weeks. With this surgery they will be able to see exactly where the mass is and remove it and then do a biopsy on it & also several spots on her intestine, She is only 5 years old, she Is just the sweetest girl who loves everyone she meets , and she is the light of our lives , she keeps us laughing and has been there for us through so much loss , She is our everything and being a couple who is currently childless not by choice she is all we have , our whole world revolves around our girl & making sure she is happiest & healthiest she can be , We have received the estimate for the surgery and if anyone has ever dealt with a pet medical issue would know how expensive surgery can be it ! , The specialist said with her being younger and healthy otherwise she believes once we do this surgery to remove the mass she will be able to live many more happy years, We really appreciate any help to get this surgery done for our Jezy bean !