Robin Rowan - Cancer Surgery with no insurance

Update 7-23-26 - All Margins clear! Thank you, Lord! I have not heard yet if they are going to try to get me to do radiation. But he said the scar would be 6 inches; it's more like 12!

Here we go again. This time it's a Malignant Malenoma, and this time - No Insurance. I beat breast cancer last year. Blue Cross found a way to drop me after that. On the Breast Cancer, I caught it early, did all the alternative therapies, and by the time they took out the tumor, it had reduced slightly in size and grade. I had no cancerous cells in the 3 lymph nodes that were removed, and the 'margins were clear,' meaning no cancer cells were found in the areas around where the tumor had been. I did not have to have radiation or chemotherapy. I walked away clean! Praise God!

But I did not do what I wish I could have done, which is to get the stress out of my life that has caused and is causing these disruptions and inflammation in my body.

Yes, stress causes skin cancer, as high cortisol breaks down the collagen that protects your skin, among other factors. Yeah, I didn't know that either, until now.

Now I am facing a more serious one, a malignant Malenoma on my right shoulder. Unfortunately, they are going to have to remove 5-6 inches long, football-shaped, and 4 CM deep.

Unlike last year, I have NO INSURANCE this year, and my income has been drastically reduced.

I need a break. If you would like to help out with the hospital and surgical expenses, it is greatly appreciated!





And PRAYERS for "All Margins Clear" when the test results come back.

Thank you in advance,





Robin Rowan



