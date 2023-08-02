Campaign Image

Supporting Robert Bradley Family

 USD $28,150

Campaign created by Jana Bradley

Campaign funds will be received by Jana Bradley

Supporting Robert Bradley Family

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you the news that Robert Bradley, our brightest star and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 30th.  My name is Michael Bonafede and I am representing the Bradley family on GiveSendGo during this difficult time. Please help me in supporting them in dealing with this tragedy.  Robert meant so much to all of us and now it is time to show our support to help Jana and their 3 young children (Cale 9yrs, Venna 8yrs and Brynn 4yrs) get through this unimaginably tough time and recover for the future.

Please consider helping this wonderful family in their time of need through a donation AND by sharing this information with as many friends and family members as possible to increase our impact on this precious family.  Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference.  Thank you and please spread the word by sending out a link to this page or robertbradleyfamily.com which points to this page.

Services will be held here:

https://callawayjones.com/obits/robert-warren-bradley/

-------

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Robert Warren Bradley, 39, of Bryan, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. Funeral Services will be at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Bill Scarmardo officiating. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery.

Robert was born in Bryan, Texas on November 10, 1983. He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2002 then attended Sam Houston State University where he earned his Bachelors of Business Administration in 2009. In 2013, Robert married Jana Schweitzer and they made Bryan their home. Robert was a Principal IT Solutions Specialist at iTechabilty. He was a friend to so many and would light up a room with his humor. He had the ability to make everyone laugh in the toughest of situations. His personality was larger than life and he never passed up the opportunity to get a laugh out of someone. He was a talented carpenter, loved music, outdoors, and family.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, E.F. “Nooks” & Juanita Bond, John, Sr. & Mary Bradley, Jim Abbate and his uncle, Robert “Bob” H. Bond.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jana Bradley and children Cale Warren Bradley, Venna Nanette Bradley, and Brynn Lee Bradley. His parents Charles & Phyllis Abbate and John Bradley, Jr. and Grandmother Grace Abbate. Siblings Rebecca McGarr (Matthew), James Abbate (Kirsty), and Clint Abbate (Haley). His parents in law John & Robi Schweitzer, their children Jason Schweitzer (Courtney) and Melissa Schweitzer Hasty (Bucky). Robert is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Recent Donations
Jonathan Savell
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Jonathan Savell
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Keith and Liz Clements
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Kirwan Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Jeff and Jackie Savell
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

So sorry for your loss. We are Jonathan Savell’s parents.

The Hildebrandt Family
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Robert was a wonderful man. My family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Elaine & Kenneth Bynum, Jim and Janie Temple

Alfonso and Toni
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Do not hesitate to let us know if you need anything.

Vince and Kathy Patranella
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

The Allen Family
$ 3000.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending you lots of love and prayers, Jana. Bud & Joy, Halley & Cullen

Ronnie and Rhonda Gidley
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Jeff and Melissa Clary
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for all of Robert’s family.

Mary Katherine Bradley Hallman
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Know that Robert is in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior! Leaving us , to grieve his absence. Believe in a brighter tomorrow, God’s wish for you, moving forward.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Robert will be missed by everyone who met him. He always had a smile and was determined to make you smile too.

Nancy Bradley Hudson family
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Continued prayers, Don and Nancy

Anonymous Giver
$ 3000.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
1 year ago

