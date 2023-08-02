Supporting Robert Bradley Family

Raised:
USD $28,150
Campaign funds will be received by Jana Bradley
It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you the news that Robert Bradley, our brightest star and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 30th. My name is Michael Bonafede and I am representing the Bradley family on GiveSendGo during this difficult time. Please help me in supporting them in dealing with this tragedy. Robert meant so much to all of us and now it is time to show our support to help Jana and their 3 young children (Cale 9yrs, Venna 8yrs and Brynn 4yrs) get through this unimaginably tough time and recover for the future.
Please consider helping this wonderful family in their time of need through a donation AND by sharing this information with as many friends and family members as possible to increase our impact on this precious family. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Thank you and please spread the word by sending out a link to this page or robertbradleyfamily.com which points to this page.
Services will be held here:
https://callawayjones.com/obits/robert-warren-bradley/
On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Robert Warren Bradley, 39, of Bryan, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. Funeral Services will be at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Bill Scarmardo officiating. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery.
So sorry for your loss. We are Jonathan Savell’s parents.
Robert was a wonderful man. My family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Elaine & Kenneth Bynum, Jim and Janie Temple
Do not hesitate to let us know if you need anything.
Sending you lots of love and prayers, Jana. Bud & Joy, Halley & Cullen
Praying for all of Robert’s family.
Know that Robert is in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior! Leaving us , to grieve his absence. Believe in a brighter tomorrow, God’s wish for you, moving forward.
Robert will be missed by everyone who met him. He always had a smile and was determined to make you smile too.
Continued prayers, Don and Nancy
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you.
