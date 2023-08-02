Supporting Robert Bradley Family

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you the news that Robert Bradley, our brightest star and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 30th. My name is Michael Bonafede and I am representing the Bradley family on GiveSendGo during this difficult time. Please help me in supporting them in dealing with this tragedy. Robert meant so much to all of us and now it is time to show our support to help Jana and their 3 young children (Cale 9yrs, Venna 8yrs and Brynn 4yrs) get through this unimaginably tough time and recover for the future.

Please consider helping this wonderful family in their time of need through a donation AND by sharing this information with as many friends and family members as possible to increase our impact on this precious family. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Thank you and please spread the word by sending out a link to this page or robertbradleyfamily.com which points to this page.

Services will be held here:

https://callawayjones.com/obits/robert-warren-bradley/

-------



On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Robert Warren Bradley, 39, of Bryan, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. Funeral Services will be at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Bill Scarmardo officiating. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery.

Robert was born in Bryan, Texas on November 10, 1983. He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2002 then attended Sam Houston State University where he earned his Bachelors of Business Administration in 2009. In 2013, Robert married Jana Schweitzer and they made Bryan their home. Robert was a Principal IT Solutions Specialist at iTechabilty. He was a friend to so many and would light up a room with his humor. He had the ability to make everyone laugh in the toughest of situations. His personality was larger than life and he never passed up the opportunity to get a laugh out of someone. He was a talented carpenter, loved music, outdoors, and family.





Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, E.F. “Nooks” & Juanita Bond, John, Sr. & Mary Bradley, Jim Abbate and his uncle, Robert “Bob” H. Bond.





Robert is survived by his wife, Jana Bradley and children Cale Warren Bradley, Venna Nanette Bradley, and Brynn Lee Bradley. His parents Charles & Phyllis Abbate and John Bradley, Jr. and Grandmother Grace Abbate. Siblings Rebecca McGarr (Matthew), James Abbate (Kirsty), and Clint Abbate (Haley). His parents in law John & Robi Schweitzer, their children Jason Schweitzer (Courtney) and Melissa Schweitzer Hasty (Bucky). Robert is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



