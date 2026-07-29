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Robert Buckner Family Fund

Goal$800,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobert Buckner

Robert Buckner Family Fund

Hello friends,

My name is Robert Buckner, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

For most of my adult life, I have worked hard as a contractor to provide for my family. I have always believed in the values of faith, personal responsibility, hard work, and taking care of the people God has entrusted to me. I never expected to be in a position where I would need to ask others for help, but recent circumstances have left my family facing serious financial challenges.

After losing my contracting job, the future has become uncertain. While I am actively searching for new opportunities and doing everything I can to support my family, the bills continue to come due each month. Mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, and everyday living expenses have become increasingly difficult to manage without a steady income.

What weighs most heavily on my heart is my children. Like many parents, I have spent years encouraging them to work hard, pursue their dreams, and seek a better future through education. Several of my children are preparing for or currently attending college, and I desperately want to continue helping them achieve those goals. As a father, it is painful to wonder whether financial hardship might stand in the way of opportunities they have worked so hard to earn.

My Christian faith reminds me that difficult seasons do not last forever. Scripture teaches us that God often works through the generosity, compassion, and prayers of others. I am humbled to ask for that support today.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help provide stability for my family while I work to regain my footing. Your support will help us meet essential expenses and continue supporting our children's educational goals during this challenging time. If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. My family and I remain hopeful, trusting in God's plan and believing that brighter days are ahead.

May God bless you and your loved ones.

Sincerely,

Robert Buckner

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