Help Rob Graham Fight Aggressive Cancer

Rob and Danielle Graham are not the kind of people who ask for help — they’re the ones who show up for everyone else.

They have been longtime friends and dedicated conservatives in our York County community, always willing to serve, support, and step in when others needed them. Today, they need us.

Rob has just been diagnosed with one of the most aggressive forms of prostate cancer — Gleason 10 (5+5). This is the highest possible grade, and it requires immediate, intensive treatment.

They are now racing to get a PET scan to determine if the cancer has spread, while also working to secure care at MD Anderson in Houston, one of the top cancer centers in the country.

Because of the severity of his condition, Rob has already had to step away from work. Between:

urgent medical testing and treatment

travel and lodging for specialized care

and the sudden loss of income





…the financial pressure is immediate and overwhelming.

This is where we come in.

If you know Rob, Danielle and their family, you know their character. If you don’t — trust us when we say they are the kind of people who faithfully lean on our Lord Jesus Christ and quietly carry others through hard seasons.

Now it’s our turn to carry them.

Every dollar helps ease the burden so they can focus on what matters most: fighting this cancer and healing.

🙏 Please donate if you can, and just as importantly, share this page and keep Rob in your prayers.

Let’s show up for them the way they’ve always shown up for others.