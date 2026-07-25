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Robert Deboer Mexico Treatment

Goal$91,500 CAD
Raised$95,725 CAD

Fundraiser created byGrant Bergsma

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robert Deboer

Robert Deboer Mexico Treatment

Dear family and friends,


Our hearts are just overwhelmed and humbled with the love and care that we have recieved from all of you. This has been an unbelievable day for us, we hardly have words to express it. Our God is so good and He has used all of you to be such a blessing for us. Praise Him!


We feel as if we will have an army of prayer warriors with us as we go to Mexico. And frankly, we need that, so we are grateful to God for each one of you.


Any extra from this trip will go toward the next trip in 6-8 weeks. We aren't sure of the exact cost of that trip yet but the Lord willing, funds will become available, thanks to all of you!


Thanks again,


Robert, Felicia, and Brooke



Dear Family and Friends


Our prayers have been answered for a way forward and if all goes according to plan, we hope to fly to Mexico and be there for about 2 weeks for cancer treatment.


We have been approved for treatment at ICCA Global Cancer Center in Tijauna, Mexico. The treatment plan is somewhat aggressive but the cancer has become aggressive in the last several months and a radical treatment plan is required. the plan is to receive 5 rounds of radiation over a 2 week course. Once we are back home and the tumors have shrunk enough, we would head back to Mexico in 6-8 weeks for microwave tumor ablation.


Family and Friends, we are telling you all this and asking for your help. We have done the research, planning, and discussions through much prayer and talking with family, friends, and our naturopath. The cost for treatment is $32,500 USD per week or $65000 USD for the 2 weeks we are there. That works out to approximately $91,500 and would cover the cost of the two weeks of treatment plan. The Lord willing, we would travel back again in a couple months for follow up treatment, and it would be the same cost per week again. We plan to cover travel and accommodations ourselves but we are humbly asking that you prayerfully consider helping us out with this cost.


We have seen the Lord's abundant hand in our life and He has worked so many miracles in the past 14 years of our cancer journey already. Praise God! Our prayer is that his name will be glorified through our journey and please pray with us that God will bless these treatments and use them for healing.

Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer. Romans 12:12


Thank you, Robert, Felicia, and Brooke


If you would rather just etransfer instead of submitting through givesendgo, send etransfer to robfelicia.deboer@gmail.com.

Etransfered funds will be included in the total fundraised amount and will be updated as they come

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