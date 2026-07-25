Rob Bypass Surgery

On Friday (6/26) Rob had chest pain in the early morning and went to Sycamore Schools hospital and confirmed he was having a heart attack and was transferes to JCMC Cath lab and had a was able to successfully open his arteries. He will be needing bypass surgery either Monday or Tuesday! Prayers and updates will be provided here 💕





UPDATE (6/29): Rob’s surgery is officially scheduled for Wednesday (7/1) morning. So lots of prayers for the surgeons and medical staff!





Miracle UPDATE (7/1): last night Rob received a call from a cardiothorastic surgeon in Nashville stating that he qualifies for a non-invasive robotic double bypass procedure. He is currently heading there via ambulance now and once checked in to the new hospital will determine what time his surgery will be tomorrow! Lots of thanks and prayers continued as it is far less of a recovery period with this surgery.





** please no donations, prayers are more then enough** ❤️