Gabriel Obuya is the Founder and CEO of Lions Sports Academy. He is an entrepreneur with a unique blend of business acumen and the heart of an evangelist. He is passionate about sports, especially soccer. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Chemistry and Management. He is a visionary who works with young people to help them maximize their God-given talent.





My Mission:

To preach, evangelize, mentor, and nurture the young ones to be God-fearing people in society.





The Academy:

Lions Sports Academy is a community-based soccer academy in Homa Bay County, Kenya, that focuses on the identification and nurturing of talents of poor children who have been vulnerable to social ills like early teenage pregnancies, drug and substance abuse, and perpetual truancy. Currently, we have a total of 152 players on both boy's and girl's teams ranging in ages from six to the senior categories.







Founder coach and mentor, Obuya Gabriel, is dedicated to these young people because he’s firstly dedicated to Christ. He serves Jesus by being a mentor and father figure to the young people he serves. Coach Obuya was blessed to be in a position to offer an outreach where wayward youth can come together to learn, worship, and grow in a Soccer-oriented Academy. The Bible says that “to as much as you do unto these, you do unto me”. Christ told us this. "Where your treasure is, so is your heart!"



School Starts Soon!



Your support is essential to help us educate 16 kids in Kenya. With your help, we can send 16 young people to school this year and support their education for another 12 months of schooling. We have a need for $8,000 to cover the cost of tuition, room, and board, uniforms, and supplies (books) as well as other school-related costs for each of these bright young students. Successful education will enable these children to have a chance at a productive future free of poverty.







Many things that are taken for granted in other parts of the world are a luxury here. It gives us great satisfaction to not only get these kids physically fit but mentally prepared for their future. We focus on Body, Mind, and Soul. Please give if you feel moved to assist in granting the gift of education to any of our willing students.



Why Soccer?

Soccer is viewed by many as a major sport in the world. The game of football has resulted in skill development in many nations across the globe and has contributed to enriching individuals. Sports in general, and football in particular, have emerged as a single unifying factor, even in moments of political, ethnic, and socio-religious tension and feuds. Nations across the world have united behind this game.



Football has bridged the racial divide and brought people of other nations into a union of oneness. Most youths are ready to defy some of the challenges prevailing in the world today such as unemployment and economic hardship, which has reduced them to the level of desperation. Most of them have given up hope and have buried their talents in order to indulge in activities such as drug abuse, prostitution, gangsterism, and banditry. It can therefore be argued that idleness breeds crime and other numerous malpractices that can only lead to the destruction of individuals and their communities.



Who is Timothy Murphy?

At this time, GiveSendGo does not operate in Kenya. Tim Murphy has set up a bank account for the purpose of receiving funds through GSG in the US. Tim in turn, forwards all funds via PayPal directly to Obuya at the Academy. It is somewhat technically "clumsy" but we have been utilizing this system and it has been working for over 2 years. Tim is my direct contact in the US. (Texas)





Tim has been assisting the Lions for over three years now. He built our website and also helps in publicizing the Academy's needs. He also designs graphics and player cards for the players.





Lions Sports Academy Website





























