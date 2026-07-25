Roar with Rowan

At just 6 years old, Rowan Dicce has been diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma and has already begun an intense chemotherapy treatment plan. His medical team has determined that aggressive treatment is the best plan of attack, and he received his first treatment on May 5.





His treatment plan will last almost 3 months and includes four total rounds of chemotherapy, spaced roughly 15 days apart. During this time, the family will be balancing hospital stays, travel, medical expenses, and the daily challenges that come with caring for a child undergoing cancer treatment.





We are asking for support to help ease the financial burden during these next several months on Jordan and Adam. Not only will they be handling the care for Rowan but they will also be traveling to spend as much time as possible with their younger son, Leland.





Donations will help cover:

• Gas and travel expenses to and from treatments

• Meals while away from home

• Medical bills and treatment-related costs

• Routine bills and daily life





Most importantly, this support allows Jordan and Adam to focus their energy where it matters most, loving and caring for their little boy through every step of this fight.





Please continue praying for strength, healing, comfort, and peace for Rowan and his family. Every donation, prayer, and share means more than words can express.