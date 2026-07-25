The Road Home Ministries exists to empower and support adults who are rebuilding their lives after personal tragedy, disaster, homelessness, & other major life disruptions. The organization provides a holistic, trauma-informed network of services including, but not limited to: transitional housing, job readiness and placement programs, mental health and substance abuse counseling, life skills training, and peer mentorship.

Our team has been instrumental in the July 4th Tx Flood Relief efforts:

A COMMUNITY RESPONSE

750+ Search & rescue workers housed

2,200+ Meals served

$20,000+ Financial assistance

7 RVs given

8 Vehicles donated

27,000+ lbs Food distributed

1200 Christmas presents

Who we serve: Widows, orphans, the hungry, families rebuilding after disaster, individuals overcoming incarceration, & neighbors in crisis.

Our mission is simple: serve who God calls us to serve.





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Donations are tax deductible.







