Road to Recovery for Heart Attack survivor

Hi, My name is Anton Antounian and life has been extremely difficult for my fiancée and I in the past three years and we are in desperate need for help. Three years ago I was making dinner for my fiancee and I when all of a sudden I collapsed and could not breathe, Everything was blurry and My eye site was blurry, My fiancee rushed me to the hospital and we were told I had a major heart attack and would need to stents put into my heart. The surgery was a success but I would need to be on medication for the rest of my life. A few months after recovering I went back to work as a hotel restaurant server but it would not last long because It was taking a toll on my body after the heart attack and I was let go. Two weeks after being let go I was at a stop light in my car and was rear ended at 60 mph, It totaled my car and I’ve needed two surgeries, 6 back injections and months of chiropractic. I now have a knee that has several torn tendons and severe meniscus damage. We have had to cancel our wedding and barely making it by with the emotional mental distress we are in and I am heartbroken that my fiancee has to live like this with me. I’d do anything for her and love her more than anything. We just really need some help.

Anything will help and I appreciate everyone that has read this.