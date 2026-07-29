Road to recovery

After undergoing hemorrhoidectomy surgery, I’ve been out of work since April while trying to recover. The recovery has been much harder and longer than I expected, and being unable to work has put me in a difficult financial position.

Right now, I’m asking for help covering basic living expenses like rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and medical costs while I heal and work toward getting back on my feet.

This isn’t easy for me to ask, but any support — whether it’s a donation, a share, or even words of encouragement — would truly mean a lot to me during this time.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this and support me in any way possible. I’m grateful for every bit of help as I focus on recovery and getting back to work.