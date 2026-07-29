Road to Recovery

After years of struggle, I recently reconnected with my older sister as she began fighting for a new chapter — recovery, sobriety, and stability. She was working two jobs and doing everything she could to rebuild her life when severe withdrawals led to a hospital stay. During that time, she lost both jobs and is now facing an overwhelming financial setback.

Right now, she urgently needs help covering her bills for the month of June while she searches for new employment and continues her recovery journey. Recovery is already one of the hardest battles a person can face, and the stress of possible homelessness or losing everything can easily push someone backward.

If you’re able to give, share, or support in any way, it would mean more than words can express. Every bit of kindness helps give her a real chance to stay sober, stay safe, and keep moving forward instead of falling back into survival mode. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for showing compassion during such a critical moment in her life.