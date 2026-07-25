Road To Nationals

Hi everyone,





My daughter, Mina, has been running track for the past two years, and I couldn’t be more proud of how much she has grown as an athlete. Through her hard work, determination, and dedication, she has earned the opportunity to compete at Nationals in Jacksonville, Florida.





Mina has qualified in all three of her events, the 100m, 200m, and 400m which is an incredible accomplishment for such a young athlete. We will be traveling to Jacksonville from July 6th through July 12th, and we are seeking support to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, meals, and competition expenses.





This experience is more than just a track meet, it’s a chance for Mina to compete against some of the best young athletes in the country and continue pursuing her dreams.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us get one step closer to making this opportunity possible. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for supporting Mina and believing in her journey. We are truly grateful for every donation, prayer, and word of encouragement.





With gratitude,





Mina & Family ❤️