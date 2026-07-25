Road To Glory

In mid 2021 when I was 11, my house had caught on fire due to electrical issues which would sadly end up taking the life of my mother and pet dog. It has now been 5 years since the incident and life has still been rough. I currently pursue a life of athletics and want to provide for my loving grieving father after all he’s been through. I plan to raise me and my father up through these hard times and make my family proud by taking advantage of this life that has been given to me. I don’t want this to come off as guilt tripping, I want this to mean that with this future support we will bring forth a better upbringing and not let temptation of quitting bring me and my family down.