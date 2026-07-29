Road stability





My name is Michael Barnes, and asking for help is something I never thought I would have to do. I’ve always tried to handle my responsibilities on my own, but after facing several financial hardships and setbacks, I’ve reached a difficult point in my life where I truly need support.





Right now, I do not have a reliable vehicle, and living in Los Angeles without transportation has made everyday life extremely hard. Simple things like getting to work opportunities, running errands, making appointments, and taking care of family responsibilities have become stressful challenges. I spend a lot of time depending on rides, public transportation, and trying to figure out how I’m going to get from place to place.





Losing reliable transportation has affected me mentally, emotionally, and financially. There have been many sleepless nights worrying about how I’m going to rebuild and get back on my feet. I’m trying my best to stay positive and keep pushing forward, but it’s difficult to create stability without dependable transportation.





I am hoping to raise $10,000 to purchase a reliable used vehicle that will help me regain independence, pursue work opportunities, and handle daily responsibilities again. I’m not asking for luxury — just a dependable car that can help me move forward and rebuild my life.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more to me than words can express. And if you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser or keeping me in your prayers would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can give during this difficult time.





— Michael Barnes



