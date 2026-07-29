Road From Darkness: Family's Fight for Redemption

Our family’s world was entirely upended by a sudden, catastrophic crisis. Our beloved son was the victim of a brutal, life-altering act of violence that left him on life support and required emergency brain surgery. He has been diagnosed with severe head trauma, including a closed fracture of the parietal bone, a fracture of the squamous part of the temporal bone of the skull, a subdural hematoma, and bleeding around the brain. His skull was removed and a plate and screws replaced that section.

As a direct result of this horrific event, he is also battling a trauma and stressor-related disorder, alongside a depressive disorder. We are currently sitting in a neuro-ICU room facing a completely unknown, long-term recovery process. Because his care requires 24/7 monitoring, I had to immediately resign from my professional position to become his full-time caregiver.

In an unimaginably cruel twist of fate, while we were living at the hospital praying for our son's life, my husband was wrongfully terminated from his position while under protected FMLA leave. In less than a week, our household income was completely wiped out while our medical and emergency obligations skyrocketed.

While our ultimate long-term need for justice and lifetime care will exceed $150,000, we are urgently trying to raise an initial $45,000 to serve as our immediate survival bridge. Your support will fund:





1. Emergency Household Stability ($15,000): Keeping our housing secure, bills paid, and food on the table.

2. Future Care & Advocacy Experts ($20,000): Securing professional advocates to address the unlawful FMLA termination, hold those responsible accountable, and secure our son's future lifetime care needs.

3. Medical Rehabilitation & Travel ($10,000): Covering immediate, rolling out-of-pocket costs for specialized brain injury neurorehabilitation.





Every single donation helps, big or small.