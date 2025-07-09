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Road back to Eden understanding sin and redemption

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byThomas Lockwood

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elesya Henderson

Road back to Eden understanding sin and redemption

Help Build a Place for Honest Conversations About Faith, Sin, and Redemption

My name is Scott, and I am starting a project built around one simple idea: every person has a story, every person has struggles, and every person is searching for something.

I am not starting this because I have all the answers. I am starting it because I am searching too.

I want to create a podcast where I sit down with real people from all walks of life—people in recovery, people who have hit rock bottom, people who have experienced loss, regret, addiction, shame, and hardship—and have honest conversations about life, faith, sin, forgiveness, and redemption.

Every conversation will begin with prayer, if the guest is comfortable, and the first question will always be simple:

"What's your name?"

Because before someone's mistakes, their struggles, or their past, they are a person.

My hope is to create a space where people can speak honestly without being judged, where we can explore why we fall, what separates us from God, and what it means to find our way back.

This is not about making anyone look bad or profiting from someone's pain. This is about listening, understanding, and reminding people that they are not alone.

I believe many people are searching for authenticity. They don't need another performance—they need real conversations with real people.

Your support will help make this possible by providing the equipment, production costs, travel, and resources needed to record these conversations and share them with others.

My hope is that this project becomes a place where people who feel lost can hear stories of struggle, faith, and the possibility of redemption.

My name is Scott. I'm lost too. I'm trying to find my way home, and I hope these conversations help all of us take another step in that direction.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

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