Karen Federighi RN Fights For Life Post Kidnapping

I’m Karen Federighi, a 67 year old who can no longer afford to pay for the necessities of life due to our broken legal and judicial systems, the monetary losses from the floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, rising inflation, and the high costs of metastatic cancer with other complications. I retired after 38 years as a RN in 2019 because I did not wish to participate in the genocidal Covid-19 Plandemic. Now I can no longer afford to live - I have no vehicle of my own (live in a very rural area without any reliable transportation), cannot afford food (I was morbidly obese, but have lost over 100 lbs.), cannot afford my right to try meds and treatment for my Stage IV cancer, and cannot afford to pay my out of pocket medical bills, which has destroyed my credit rating.





In January of 2016, I was kidnapped and human trafficked while employed as a RN at a hospital and at a pediatric home healthcare agency; I passed physical and mental health exams, and drug testing. Just a few months prior, I had FBI clearance to work as a Correctional RN at the then 1100+ inmate Naples Jail in Collier County, FL. The Probate Court kidnapped me, stripped me of all of my Constitutional, Civil, and Inalienable Rights, and held me hostage in a fraudulent guardianship because I inherited a large sum of money after the passing of my stepfather in December of 2015. The county targeted me for these racketeering crimes, and I was isolated, neglected, abused, tortured, exploited, and treated like a corpse and ATM. The court stole my identity, estate, pets, and everything I worked for over my 38 year nursing career, and all of my treasured memorabilia from birth, including birth certificate, personal cards and letters, Bibles, and photographs. After I escaped my captors in FL, I fled to Los Angeles County, CA and lived on the lam using burner phones and cash for a year because Collier County, FL issued a warrant for my arrest with a writ for bodily attachment for Contempt of Court for fleeing Collier County.





In 2018, I was diagnosed physically disabled, after the 2 1/2 years of torture and legal abuse, just a few months after I was freed from my conservatorship in CA and my guardianship in FL. I had bought health insurance and obtained healthcare in CA that Collier County FL denied, and I was diagnosed at UCLA with severe CVID (1 in 50,000 people worldwide have Common Variable Immunodeficiency), psoriatic and osteoarthritis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and other immune disorders. The dual conservatorship in CA (Los Angeles County couldn’t resist participating in these racketeering crimes) and the guardianship in Collier County, FL led to my estranged sister and half-sister’s desire to further plunder what was left of my estate. They filed a Declaratory Judgment with Defamation lawsuit in Cook County, IL in January of 2019, just a couple of days after I was freed from my dual guardianship and conservatorship. The legal abuse continued while I continued to seek mainstream and alternative media coverage of this unbelievable ongoing litigation. I managed to end the litigation and by then my health was deteriorating rapidly. By the end of 2022, I remained independent in the activities of daily living, except for the frequent use of a wheelchair and walker, fracture boot, knee immobilizer, and braces for the spontaneous tendon ruptures due to my psoriatic arthritis that occurred since 2018. Collier County had stolen my Prius and the title, which I owned outright, in March of 2016, and I have been without my own transportation since. Those seven years of legal abuse left me destitute, living below the poverty level, and with a destroyed immune system. In 2023, the I was diagnosed with de novo Stage IV Breast Cancer. A PET Scan showed that my cancer had metastasized to my lymph nodes, liver with five large tumors, ribs, sternum, entire spine, pelvis and hips, and femur. On my first visit to my oncologist, Palliative Care/Hospice was recommended, which I adamantly refused, as I knew that my work was not done. I placed my trust in Jesus, my Medical Director, which led me to choose to treat my hormone driven cancer with alternative treatments combined with allopathic medicine, including radiation. I adopted a rescued adult Dutch Shepherd just after Christmas in 2024 that I trained to be my Service Dog/Personal Protection Dog. Mishka helped to save my life, and by walking at least a mile per day, I became stronger.





Fraudulent Probate Guardianships are a form of human trafficking, part of our broken legal and judicial system which has become, as documented in recent reports, "the most corrupt organization in the world". This is the same system that targets grandmothers for praying outside the Capitol and sends SWAT teams to raid pro-life activists' homes at dawn, and is now weaponizing probate courts to steal from vulnerable citizens.





My story mirrors the persecution of the January 6

prisoners, whom entrepreneur Gary Heavin describes as victims of a "Gulag archipelago" designed to isolate them from families and strip them of dignity. Like those prisoners, I was denied due process, my First Amendment rights were crushed, and my assets were looted. The government that claims to protect liberty instead uses its power to enrich the connected and silence dissent. Even as COVID mandates were being lifted worldwide, Florida's courts were locking away citizens like me under a shadow of perjury and malice.





I am now fighting to survive. Inflation is eroding what little I have left, and I cannot afford the necessities of life. That is why I am turning to GiveSendGo - a platform that, unlike GoFundMe, has resisted censorship and government theft.





When my stepfather was still alive, I made it clear to him that I took pride in providing for myself, that I did not want to be a beneficiary of his and my late mother’s estate, as the writing was on the wall, that my sister and half-sister valued monetary wealth over God and family relationships, and would fight over the money and initiate a lawsuit. Currently, my monthly social security check does not cover my right-to-try medications, my special dietary needs, my out of pocket expenses not covered by my insurance, or the money needed for reliable transportation. I applied for food stamps and receive $24/month. When I resided in CA from 2017-2022, I received $291/month in food stamps.





With your financial support and prayers, I will be able to restart my Etsy Shop “Mishka Minted Original”, become a vendor here in NC and pay the fees to join the Chamber of Commerce, and at least pay for an electric tricycle or to rent a vehicle a few times per month. I do not have enough money to buy supplies or pay for other related costs for my business featuring handcrafted products. My goal is to be a vendor here in NC, and without personal transportation, that won’t be possible. Here in Rutherfordton NC, there is no reliable bus, ride share, taxi, or train services service. I live in an economically depressed area in NC and have applied for part-time jobs without success. Also, Rutherford County, NC has a high crime rate. I’ve been a victim and have gone to court. The court here has a reputation for going easy on crime, and the county relies heavily on Federal funding. Homelessness, crime, and drug addiction is rampant here, and I do not feel safe residing here, especially without my own vehicle. Over the past year, I’ve had to deal with a family living in my apartment building with a couple members who have been arrested for recent serious crimes, in my opinion; I allege that this family has targeted me, and harassed and stalked my dog and I.





I wanted to write a book titled, “In and Out of The Pits of Guardianship Hell”, detailing the events of my fraudulent guardianship, but have hesitated over the past decade because some who have exposed the massive corruption in our courts have lost their lives. And many have been threatened physically and verbally not to expose the corruption. The death of Nancy Schaefer is one example. Senator Nancy Shaefer served in the Georgia State Senate from 2004 to 2008. A few years before her death she had published and promoted the report "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services", leading to conspiracy theories surrounding her murder. I believe the reason I’m still alive is because I know God’s will for my life is to educate as many as possible regarding fraudulent guardianships, and to expose our corrupt medical and legal systems. By continuing to tell my story, I hope to bring others closer to God, and to give others hope when faced with a terminal illness or life threatening situations. It’s a miracle to be “freed” from guardianship, as less than 1% live to tell about it. I thank you in advance for your time to read my story and to help me financially if you’re able. I’m literally risking my life to expose the corruption, however I sincerely wish to continue to help educate the public, and inspire others to have courage when faced with seemingly insurmountable problems in life.





Sincerely,





Karen Federighi



