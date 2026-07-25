Our son, Rixon, is a bright, funny, determined little boy. He’s autistic and also has a genetic condition called Fragile X syndrome, which affects how his brain develops, learns, and processes the world.

Day to day, that means real challenges with impulsivity and safety, stimming and sensory overload, and the motor and self‑help skills he needs to be more independent.

For the past six months, Rixon has completed 72 in‑person sessions at Brain Balance (about three times a week). We’ve seen meaningful progress in his coordination, body awareness, and ability to stay regulated. One of the biggest changes is that he can now be redirected and actually complete a task—something that was almost impossible before. He is also learning to read, which is something we honestly weren’t sure would ever happen.

Rixon is intelligent. It’s in there. We’re doing everything we can to help him get it out and share it with the world.

Brain Balance has recommended another phase of work with him, but none of it is covered by insurance. The cost of this next phase is $12,150 out of pocket.

We’re reopening “Rixon’s Road” to help cover this cost so he can keep building the skills he’ll need for the rest of his life. If you feel led and are in a position to help, your support will go directly toward his continued Brain Balance program and related supports.

If you can’t give, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing his story mean more than we can say.

This is Rixon’s Road. Thank you for walking part of it with us.





Soli Deo Gloria