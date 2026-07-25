River’s education fund

Life can change in ways we never expect. Recently, young River Douglas experienced the heartbreaking loss of his mother after her courageous battle with cancer. While no amount of support can replace the love, guidance, and presence of a mother, we have an opportunity to honor her memory by investing in the future she dreamed of for her son.





One of those dreams was for River to attend Mitchell Road Christian Academy, Carly’s beloved alma mater.

She knew firsthand the impact that Mitchell Road could have on a child’s life. The school’s Christ-centered education, loving community, and strong foundation of faith helped shape who she became, and she wanted River to experience that same blessing.

This fall, River will walk through those doors for the very first time. It should be a season filled with excitement and anticipation. Instead, it comes during a season of unimaginable grief.

As River begins this new chapter without his mom by his side, we have an opportunity to surround him with love in a tangible way.

Our goal is to raise $100,000 to provide for River’s education from T1 through eighth grade. By easing the financial burden of tuition, we can help ensure that he remains in the school community Carly cherished and envisioned for him. We can give him stability, encouragement, and a place where he can grow academically, spiritually, and emotionally in the years ahead.

This fundraiser is about more than tuition.

It’s about preserving a mother’s dream.

It’s about telling a young boy that he is not alone.

It’s about a community stepping in when life has dealt an unimaginable blow and saying, “We will help carry you forward.”

Every donation, whether large or small, is an investment in River’s future and a tribute to the incredible love Carly had for him. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page and praying for River and all those who love him.

Thank you for helping us honor Carly’s legacy in the most meaningful way possible—by caring for the son she treasured.

Together, we can ensure that River’s story continues to be filled with hope, opportunity, and the love of a community that believes in him.



