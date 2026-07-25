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River of Revival: Books & Music Mission

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byRoland Raiche

Fundraiser funds will be received by Roland Raiche

River of Revival: Books & Music Mission

River of Revival Studios

A Mission of Story, Music, and Faith

Two years ago, this page began with a promise and a handful of songs.

Today, I can write the words I have been working toward the whole time:

Phase One is complete.

Twelve books. One connected world of storytelling, history, and faith, brought to life to breathe life into the past and connect it to the present. And through it all, the music has kept coming, released freely on YouTube, no paywalls, no subscriptions, nothing to buy. Just songs meant to inspire, encourage, and point people toward something greater, alongside a Scripture reading every Sunday, steady, simple, and rooted in the same spirit behind the work.

Visit: www.youtube.com/@RiverOfRevivalStudios

The Mission

Hebrews 13:16 — Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

We are living in a time when voices are loud, divisions are deep, and truth is often drowned out by noise.

But history reminds us we have been here before.

In 1776, ordinary men and women faced uncertainty, danger, and overwhelming odds. Yet through courage, faith, and conviction, they stood for something greater than themselves. Their stories did not just shape a nation. They still have the power to guide us today.

And in this year of all years, as America marks 250 years since that founding, those stories matter more than ever.

That belief is what led me to create River of Revival Studios.

Phase One — Complete and Available Now

The Guardians Universe is built in phases, and the first is finished:

The origin story: Julia Vickers ~ Keeper of Keys and Books

The adult novel: The New Guard ~ Defending a Nation

The complete five-book young readers series, The First Guardians: An Icy Crossing, A Forge for Souls, The Fields of Monmouth, Songs From the South, and Victory and Lace

The five Julia's Little Guardians picture books for the youngest readers

One family. One story. From an icy river in 1776 to a wedding in 1787, written for every reader in your house, and every book pointing toward the same truths: faith, courage, family, and the quiet keeping of a nation.

The series even has a voice now. The First Guardians theme song is on YouTube, alongside Chains, Wolves, Proven, Storms, Shine, Keys and Books, The New Guardians, 247, Gamble, Signers, and the Defending a Nation album. New music is still being released regularly.

Why the Music Stays Free

Because this is more than a creative effort. It is a mission. A mission to encourage, inspire, and remind people that even in difficult times, there is still purpose, hope, and a path forward.

Why I'm Asking for Help

Creating books and music at this level requires real resources: printing and distribution, illustration and cover art, historical research, recording equipment, and the platforms that carry it all. Every dollar goes directly into building and growing River of Revival Studios, and into Phase Two, already underway.

How You Can Be Part of This — Signed Editions

As a thank you to supporters, I am setting aside signed hardcover sets of the completed Phase One library:

$75 — Julia's Little Guardians Set. All five picture books, signed.

$100 — The New Guard Set. Defending a Nation and Julia Vickers ~ Keeper of Keys and Books, signed, as a set.

$150 — The First Guardians Set. All five young readers novels, signed.

$300 — The Complete Phase One Library. All twelve books, signed and numbered, twenty-five dollars off the sets ordered separately. The first one hundred complete libraries will be numbered as Founding Sets.

Supporters at every level are recognized as early builders of this mission, standing with it from the ground up.

Looking Ahead

Phase Two has begun: The New Guard ~ Preserving a Nation carries the story into the Civil War, with a new generation of Guardians and new songs to go with them. Six more phases will carry this family from 1776 all the way to the present day.

The foundation is laid. With your help, this vision can grow into something far beyond what one person can build alone.

Final Thought

History is not just something we read. It is something we carry forward. And sometimes, it takes new voices, new stories, and new songs to remind us who we are.

If this message speaks to you, I invite you to stand with me and help bring it to life.

Thank you for your support.

Roland O. Raiche II

River of Revival Studios

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