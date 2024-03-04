Restoring Riverside County Election Integrity

We The People of Riverside County California demand that the County Board of Supervisors convene a Special Public Session to address all of the violations that we have discovered over the past 3 years, regarding our Riverside County elections.

Ballots continue to be mailed out to citizens who have moved out of state

Ballots are missing the write-in portion for choosing a candidate

The fill-in bubbles are invisible to many voters in Riverside County

Voters are receiving multiple ballots, the cost of which comes out of the citizens' pockets

The voter rolls are dirty, with no solution in place

Fraudulent voters who vote on real ballots cannot be identified

The machines are easily hacked

The Board signed a contract to ensure only Dominion can touch the system

The Board is fine with voters being kept in the dark

The Board certifies elections that haven’t been reconciled - There cannot be more votes than voters

If this Board certifies another election with the current system that is in place, they will now knowingly be certifying an election that cannot be verified without a forensic audit.

They will also be guilty of using a voting system that does NOT comply with Federal DOJ standards for critical infrastructure. Continuing to work with others to violate the natural and civil rights of Riverside County citizens is considered Racketeering. Ignorance of the law does NOT protect the Board from the consequences of breaking it.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has failed to arrange a Public Special Session to address these concerns to the satisfaction of the citizens of Riverside County. Thus, we have every expectation that they intend to certify the next election in our county without making the changes that we believe are necessary to restore publicly transparent election integrity in our county.

If the Board of Supervisors certifies the next election without making the changes that we believe are necessary, We the People of Riverside County intend to take legal action against each individual member of the Board, for dereliction of office, racketeering, and to see them removed from office and civilly and/or criminally convicted.

Therefore, we have established this giving campaign to raise funds for carrying out the above described legal action. The funds raised here will ONLY be used if this legal action becomes necessary. If the Board of Supervisors makes the changes we believe are necessary to restore publicly transparent election integrity, we will not pursue legal action and all funds raised will be returned to the donors, minus the Give-Send-Go payment processor fees.

Funds raised will NOT be used for any purpose other than what is SPECIFICALLY described above.