Restoring Riverside County Election Integrity

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,900
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Smith
We The People of Riverside County California demand that the County Board of Supervisors convene a Special Public Session to address all of the violations that we have discovered over the past 3 years, regarding our Riverside County elections.
If this Board certifies another election with the current system that is in place, they will now knowingly be certifying an election that cannot be verified without a forensic audit.
They will also be guilty of using a voting system that does NOT comply with Federal DOJ standards for critical infrastructure. Continuing to work with others to violate the natural and civil rights of Riverside County citizens is considered Racketeering. Ignorance of the law does NOT protect the Board from the consequences of breaking it.
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has failed to arrange a Public Special Session to address these concerns to the satisfaction of the citizens of Riverside County. Thus, we have every expectation that they intend to certify the next election in our county without making the changes that we believe are necessary to restore publicly transparent election integrity in our county.
If the Board of Supervisors certifies the next election without making the changes that we believe are necessary, We the People of Riverside County intend to take legal action against each individual member of the Board, for dereliction of office, racketeering, and to see them removed from office and civilly and/or criminally convicted.
Therefore, we have established this giving campaign to raise funds for carrying out the above described legal action. The funds raised here will ONLY be used if this legal action becomes necessary. If the Board of Supervisors makes the changes we believe are necessary to restore publicly transparent election integrity, we will not pursue legal action and all funds raised will be returned to the donors, minus the Give-Send-Go payment processor fees.
Funds raised will NOT be used for any purpose other than what is SPECIFICALLY described above.
God bless your efforts
We appreciate your efforts regarding this issue as it concerns all of us who wish to see integrity restored within our voter system.
"Without courage there cannot be truth, and without truth there can be no other virtue"- Walter Scott
It's well past time to stand up. Riverside County BOS must step down, comply with the law, or answer to the people.
I am proud to do my part to clean up this corruption going on in Riverside. We the people must stand up.🇺🇸
Stand Your Ground.
It's time we take back control of our ELECTIONS, Riverside!
November 15th, 2024
🇺🇸 ELECTION INTEGRITY ALERT-
Riverside County is currently officially REFUSING to release ballot statements to the public, via the County Counsel's Office.
The Riverside Election Integrity Team (REIT), composed entirely of citizen volunteers, has been preparing to do an Audit of the 11/05/24 election since March 2024.
Our intention is to ensure that the number of ballots cast EQUALS the number of ballots counted.
REIT is part of the public, and the public is entitled to a “review of the official election materials….” (E.C. 15302). Ballot statements are election materials, and the public is entitled by law to review election materials during the official canvass.
Since the certification of the March Primary Election, our Board of Supervisors has given our team permission to act as a citizens’ watchdog group for our ROV. An accurate and lawful election system is the cornerstone of our Republic, and so we have been willing to take on this responsibility.
This oversight process helped us to understand the importance of reconciling ballots cast with ballots counted to verify the accuracy of vote counts, and working with the ROV, our team has developed a procedure for doing this reconciliation. Our purpose is not to do the ROV’s work, but to check the accuracy of their work.
Rendering an opinion after the certification is of little value to the ROV, to our supervisors, or to our community. The purpose of an audit is to “verify the accuracy and validity of the votes counted." If mistakes are found, the Registrar will have the opportunity to correct them before certifying the election.
We are preparing to take legal action to force the Registrar of Voters to give us immediate access to the ballot statements showing the count of ballots received from the vote centers, the drop boxes, and the post office in this election.
Please consider another donation to this effort. Even more important at this stage, PLEASE CALL our Supervisors and insist that the ballot statements be released to the public:
Supervisor Karen Spiegel (951) 955-1020
Supervisor V. Manuel Perez (760) 863-8211
Supervisor Kevin Jeffries 951-955-1010
Supervisor Chuck Washington 951-955-1030
Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez (951) 955-1050
It is our sincere hope and EARNEST PRAYER that legal action will not be needed because the supervisors responded righteously and required the registrar to give us the ballot statements.
PLEASE, Pray.
October 30th, 2024
Hello friends and fellow Election Integrity Patriots!
If you can click a link, you can help us...you can help watch the ballot process 24 hours a day until Nov 6!
What do I do?
Click this link: https://voteinfo.net/election-video-streams
Select a camera to watch
Select up to 4 cameras to watch at one time!
Keep notes/tracking log of any suspicious activity with date/time/location time stamped
SUBMIT A NON-EMERGENCY INCIDENT REPORT HERE:
https://california.protectthevote.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Large scale emergency situations, please text Shaun Fagan 951-230-7709 or Shari Franklin 714-743-1880
October 23rd, 2024
Friends & Fellow Citizens, we are Working for you in Riverside County! Election Integrity is the BEDROCK of our peaceful civic order, and we DO NOT have it in California as a whole, or even in Riverside County. PLEASE, keep educating yourselves, ask me questions, STAY ENGAGED.
Today we read a Cease & Desist Letter into the Board of Supervisors Meeting Minutes, and I followed it up with some extemporaneous remarks. Would you please listen to the letter and then to my remarks?
https://rumble.com/v5jqyh9-rivco-ncs-team-reads-cease-and-desist-letter-into-the-minutes-oct-22-2024.html
My comments start at approximately 9:15, but I encourage you to listen to the entire letter. Please email or text/call for a copy of the letter.
September 6th, 2024
Hello friends and fellow patriots!
The 1st "Election Integrity Workshop" back in August 2024, was poorly run and misrepresented by Supervisor Spiegel...the citizens had to suffer through a shiny 30 minute presentation by the Registrar of Voters, touting what great work his office is doing and using "glittering generalities" to argue that all is well with the election process in Riverside County.
The citizens themselves, "We the People," were not given the opportunity to present our factual and well substantiated concerns in a cohesive manner. Instead we had to sign up to speak, were not enabled to organize the order in which we spoke, and we were limited to three minutes speaking time per person, with a countdown timer. No such restrictions were placed on the Registrar of Voters, and he used county owned presentation equipment to put a nice professional gloss on his deflection and ambiguation efforts.
HOWEVER, the citizen group was large and vocal, with about 60 people attending the meeting, along with approximately 10 county government bureaucrats, and Supervisors Spiegel and Perez.
We the people did not allow ourselves to be glossed over, and the meeting ended with the Supervisors recognizing that we are quite seriously committed to resolving very real problems with the county election process.
They also recognized that the meeting format was not a workshop, and agreed to schedule another meeting in which the citizens will be allowed time to make a full length, uninterrupted presentation of our concerns, and in which genuine conversation will take place between the public, our elected officials, the Registrar of Voters, and other County staffers.
PLEASE, we need "We the People" to show up in large numbers for this meeting.
Come and LEARN about the appalling problems with our current county election process. Come and ASK QUESTIONS.
By word and by deed, come and ENGAGE your local government on the CRUCIAL matter of Election Integrity.
Full, Fair & Correct elections are the bedrock of our civil order.
If we don't have those, the very fabric of the American Constitutional Republic Will. Not. Hold.
Right now, any honest citizen will be able to plainly see that our current local election process is so riddled with bad data, poor verifications, and flawed oversight that it absolutely does not comply with Federal Constitutional Law.
Come and LEARN.
We. Need. YOU.
Date: Wednesday, 9/11/24
Time: 1:30p to 4:30p
Where: County Board Chamber Room, 4080 Lemon St., Riverside, CA
August 12th, 2024
DON'T MISS THIS! The Election Integrity Effort Needs your help...TOMORROW.
Please Help Us, as we try to help you live in a county where the elections are trustworthy!
Monday, August 12th, 1:30pm
County Administrative Center
4080 Lemon Street, Riverside, CA
We have a Public Special Session scheduled to discuss the numerous election integrity problems in Riverside County.
Chaired by Supervisor Karen Spiegel, this will be a forum for concerned citizens to explain the problems we have found to the public and to our county government.
Restablishing confidence in election integrity, at the county level, is paramount, if our national Republic is to hold together.
Please, turn out for this important meeting!
Monday, August 12th, 1:30pm
County Administrative Center
4080 Lemon Street, Riverside, CA
March 14th, 2024
Thank you to those who have already stepped up to contribute. Please continue to share this campaign with everyone you know. We need all hands on deck. We would also like everyone to join us on April 9th from 9am to noon, for a rally at the Board of Supervisors Building. It is vital that we show up as a united front. We have many groups who are working together and need everyone who wants their votes to count to stand with us. Our speakers will be sharing vital issues pertaining to Riverside elections. Time is ticking. Let's do this! 🇺🇸 9am to Noon April 9th 4080 Lemon Street Riverside, CA 92501
