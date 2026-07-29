Support the Ritter Family in Memory of Their Baby

On March 28, Rebekah and Justin Ritter's son, Alden Hales Ritter, passed away.

This young family is grieving a devastating loss and will incur unexpected medical and funeral expenses as a result. Contributing to this will allow this couple to focus their time and energy on healing, without the added stress of this financial burden.

If you are unable to contribute at this time, please consider helping with their meal train: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/meq283