A cure for my cat as a Birthday gift

As many of you know, Rita is the most affectionate and loving cat — she adores cuddling and has a special gift for comforting people. She’s been with me for 14 years, by my side through every high and low of my journey in America. She’s not just a pet — she’s my best friend, my little soulmate, my partner in crime.

A few weeks ago, Rita was diagnosed with mammary gland cancer. Since then, we’ve gone through several diagnostic procedures, and she’s now scheduled for surgery, just two days after my birthday. Thankfully, her overall health is strong, and the prognosis is very hopeful.

As many of you know, veterinary care in the U.S. can be incredibly expensive. So this year, instead of gifts or celebrations, I would be deeply grateful for any contributions toward Rita’s treatment. More than anything, I just want a little more time with her — to see her healthy, happy, and curled up next to me for a few more years.

Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and love — whether through a donation or just a few comforting words. It truly means the world. ❤️