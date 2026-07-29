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Rising Scholar Thriving Stallkeeper

GoalR 50,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byTebogo Kgomo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tebogo Kgomo

Rising Scholar Thriving Stallkeeper

🌟🎓 When life throws curveballs, it’s not just about survival; it's about fighting back. That’s where my story begins... 😊✨

🏠 I remember the first time I felt that familiar chill of uncertainty in our small home. It wasn’t from a cold day or even an unexpected storm. It was the realization that school fees were due and we had barely enough to cover one child's education, let alone two! 😔

This year has been tough on us. The cost of living is rising faster than my hopes for good grades, and every new fee announcement feels like a stone in our pocket—each penny weighing heavily against the backdrop of silence from potential sponsorships or scholarships that never came through 🙏💸

But here’s where hope takes center stage: I refuse to let this be just another tale of defeat. Today, as tuition looms over us and dreams flicker like a candle in the wind, I see an opportunity not just for me but also for my family 🌱❤️.

I dream of opening a small street stall—it’s ambitious yet feasible. It could mean everything from helping pay bills to saving up for college for future siblings who are watching their sister blaze trails they might follow soon after 😊👣.

The cost of setting up this modest business isn’t huge, but it’s enough to tip the scales when you have next to nothing left on your plate. That's why I need YOU—yes, YOU! 🌟 Your small change can mean a monumental shift in our story.

Imagine turning these coins into capital, making them spin and rise like confetti at my side business’ launch day ☺️🎉. Each ZAR you donate is not just money; it's fuel that drives us closer to stability, dignity, and the future we all deserve 🚀💪.

So here I stand—school fees looming large over my dreams of making a difference in our lives and those around me ☯️🎓. With your help, we can transform this corner where despair meets determination into a beacon of hope for many others who feel forgotten by fate 🙏😇.

Let’s rewrite endings together! A small gesture now could be the start of something big in our community 😊✨. Are you with me? Share if you believe in change, because every share counts towards turning our dreams into reality 🌈💖. Thank you for being part of this journey—every like and comment lights up another pathway on which we tread together! ❤️🙏

#FightForYourFuture #BeTheChange #HopeBloomsInAdversity

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