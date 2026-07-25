Rising Hope: Financing Grace's Nursing Dream

Hi, my name is Grace.





For years, I’ve been working toward my dream of becoming a nurse. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I’ve never given up. Every challenge I’ve faced has only strengthened my determination to finish what I started.





I’m now preparing for the final stretch of nursing school, and I’m asking for help with the financial burden that comes with it. My goal is to relocate closer to campus, secure reliable transportation, and cover essential expenses so I can focus on completing my education.





I’ve been working hard and saving as much as I can, but the cost of housing, transportation, and living expenses in California is more than I can manage alone.





If you’ve ever believed in me, supported my journey, or simply want to invest in someone who is committed to helping others, I would be incredibly grateful for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to earning my nursing license and serving my community.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this journey.





With gratitude,





Grace



