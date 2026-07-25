Transforming Youth Futures - Camp

My name is Jhonatan. I’m a Pastor at a Christian church in Medellín, Colombia, where I guide and mentor a group of 61 teenagers.

We have seen that adolescence, between the ages of 13 and 17, is a period when crucial, life-shaping decisions are made that significantly impact the future.

For the past two years, we have been working with 61 teenagers in this age group, guiding them in their spiritual, emotional, and vocational growth. At the same time, we help them navigate challenging social and family environments—such as coming from dysfunctional households, growing up without a present father figure, or facing substance abuse at home.

Many of these young people face drug and alcohol addiction from an early age. Due to these ongoing struggles, we often see that after graduating from high school, many are left without opportunities to study or work.

That is why we are organizing our 'Transformados' (Transformed) camp in October 2026. Through this camp, we aim to impact the teenagers in our church community by creating a space where they can have fun and build connections, while receiving God's guidance in every area of their lives. We will offer them vocational guidance to help them choose the right career path, practical tools for business generation so they can launch their own initiatives, and support from mental health professionals to equip them with emotional tools to overcome their daily challenges. Additionally, a team of pastors will accompany them to guide their decision-making and help them establish God as the core foundation of their lives.

The vast majority of these teenagers cannot afford to attend this event on their own. Therefore, we are raising funds to cover their transportation, food, and registration costs, ensuring that no one is left behind due to financial hardship.