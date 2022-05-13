Legal Fee Fundraiser For Jeremy Story

Jeremy Story, a Round Rock father and pastor was yanked off the public speaking stand by school police under direction of the board President while peacefully and lawfully speaking at a school board meeting. When that didn't silence him, 30 days later he was arrested at his home and put in jail. A superintendent and several collaborating school board members catalyzed his arrest because he was exposing their malfeasance. The case has been all over the national news out outlets like Fox News, Glenn Beck, Eric Metaxas, Charlie Kirk and more. Please give, every gift is tax deductible.



Jeremy has sued the school board and the county. These civil cases are to set a precedent to defend parental rights across America and stop school board overreach. Jeremy is being forced to raise even more money because the school board is fighting hard and has spent over $100,000 already in an effort to keep this case out of court. They don’t want to be forced into legal disclosure, depositions, and having the school district’s records revealed under subpoena.

Jeremy was attending the board meetings as a concerned resident and voiced concerns about the illegal actions of the board that evening who were refusing to let the community into the board meeting. The Board only allowed 16 seated attendees into the board room that evening which has a capacity of 375 and also accommodated 80+ in the month prior. This was a clear violation of the Open Meetings Act and now they are retaliating. The community needs to support this brave parent, so please consider making a donation to his legal fees. Donations go to defending him from these fake charges and to press forward in a civil lawsuit to fight the school district and establish legal precedent for parental rights. The charges haven’t been pursued and the statute of limitations has expired because there was no validity to the charges.

What is at stake is the ability to speak lawfully without fear of retribution by government officials. We don’t have to fight about the right to petition our government very often. It’s a right guaranteed by the First Amendment, and even the worst office holders usually are smart enough to at least pretend to listen for a few minutes. But here’s a case where that’s not true.

In fact, Round Rock ISD is totally out of control, and has been for more than a year. When Jeremy Story started pushing back and exposing Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez as an adulterer who threatened his extra-marital girlfriend when she refused to abort the child resulting from their illicit relationship, the RRISD Board President gathered four others on the RRISD Board to protect their new employee who they hired while deliberating in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

This suit seeks to affirm parents rights to speak without fear of retaliation and seeks to stop school boards from using heavy handed tactics against parents. As the suit tells the story, the board reduced the number of people allowed in a room with a rated capacity of 375 to 18…even though right next door, others were operating normally.

This suit also seeks to de-contract Superintendent Azaiez and let him go on down the road with a minimal amount of pain to all involved. No superintendent of any school should be trying to get by with an adulterous lifestyle.

RRISD Board President Amy Weir misused RRISD police to arrest Jeremy for “Hindering Proceedings” and “Disrupting Proceedings” because Jeremy exposed Azaiez during his lawful public comments at a board meeting. Thirty days later, after Story wouldn’t be silenced by their tactics. The district catalyzed his arrest by working with the Sheriff and Story was arrested at his home and kept in jail for a night. They had intended to keep him all weekend but the public rallied outside the jail in an all night prayer meeting.

These same five malfeasant trustees repeatedly ganged up on the other dissenting Trustees Mary Bone and Danielle Weston for essentially not being woke enough a while back. The malfeasant five board members have tried multiple times to censure the dissenting board members an effort to prevent them from entering school property and even attending board meetings!

This suit is aimed at voiding Superintendent Azaiez’s contract and seeks damages from the five RRISD trustees and school police who caused the false arrests. It will establish a precedent to stop school board abuse of power, promote free speech and restore parental rights in public schools as they should be.

Not one penny is going to Jeremy personally and his lawyers are working at reduced legal rates to help this suit. A non-profit called the ‘White Hat Institute’ has been setup to help fight this suit and others like it in the future.





Jeremy's legal team has now setup a non-profit called the "White Hat Legal Institute" and this new Give Send Go page so that your donations are tax deductible. 100% of your donations made here go directly to the legal defense and suits against the school district and county in Jeremy's cases.

Jeremy was formerly raising funds on another Give Send Go page. (https://www.givesendgo.com/G28XV). Use this new page to ensure you get a tax deduction.

NOTE:GiveSendGo does not charge a processing fee to us for donations. You can add to your donation one of their suggested processing fee amounts in the form below to help GiveSendGo or pick "other" to set a custom processing fee amount of any amount you wish.



