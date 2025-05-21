Rise for Ryan

Goal:
Hello family and friends! As most of you know, Ryan Seaton was diagnosed with bladder cancer. As of now he has had 2 chemo treatments and an iron infusion. He will have at least 4 more chemo treatments and then his body will need to recover before surgery. Ryan’s surgery will take place in South Carolina.
Due to all of the medical appointments and his fatigue, Ryan is not able to work which has caused a financial strain on the family. Ryan is also on some very expensive medications.
I am creating this campaign, with the blessing of Ryan and Krista, so family and friends can come together to help them during this difficult time. If you are able to donate, that is greatly appreciated! If you are not able to donate, we ask that you please join us in prayer for complete healing over Ryan! We serve a mighty God who hears our prayers!!
Thank you all! With Love from the Seaton family.
Praying for your continued strength and healing in Jesus name✝️
Healing Prayers...
Praying for complete healing.
Praying for you Ryan!
You get ALL the love today ❤️
Praying for you and your family!
We are praying for you and your family. May God be with you and help heal you. Much Love!
Jason and I will keep you and your family in our prayers. Praying for God's healing hands to touch and heal you.
God bless you Ryan. Prayers for your healing🙏
Prayers. You have given me so much joy with the videos with you and EHSS.
We are continuing to Pray for you and your family! We love you guys!
My heart hurts for you and your family for the struggles ahead . So glad your faith in God is strong ! He will be with you as you go through the treatments.. God Bless
You and your family are in our prayers
I always loved listening to you singing with EHSS. I am praying for a complete healing in Jesus name.
Sending prayers and love to you all~ Sue & Beth
