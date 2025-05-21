Rise for Ryan

Hello family and friends! As most of you know, Ryan Seaton was diagnosed with bladder cancer. As of now he has had 2 chemo treatments and an iron infusion. He will have at least 4 more chemo treatments and then his body will need to recover before surgery. Ryan’s surgery will take place in South Carolina.

Due to all of the medical appointments and his fatigue, Ryan is not able to work which has caused a financial strain on the family. Ryan is also on some very expensive medications.

I am creating this campaign, with the blessing of Ryan and Krista, so family and friends can come together to help them during this difficult time. If you are able to donate, that is greatly appreciated! If you are not able to donate, we ask that you please join us in prayer for complete healing over Ryan! We serve a mighty God who hears our prayers!!

Thank you all! With Love from the Seaton family.



