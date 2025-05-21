Campaign Image
Rise for Ryan

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $7,755

Campaign created by Ashley Seaton

Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Seaton

Hello family and friends! As most of you know, Ryan Seaton was diagnosed with bladder cancer. As of now he has had 2 chemo treatments and an iron infusion. He will have at least 4 more chemo treatments and then his body will need to recover before surgery. Ryan’s surgery will take place in South Carolina.

Due to all of the medical appointments and his fatigue, Ryan is not able to work which has caused a financial strain on the family. Ryan is also on some very expensive medications.

I am creating this campaign, with the blessing of Ryan and Krista, so family and friends can come together to help them during this difficult time. If you are able to donate, that is greatly appreciated! If you are not able to donate, we ask that you please join us in prayer for complete healing over Ryan! We serve a mighty God who hears our prayers!!

Thank you all! With Love from the Seaton family.


Recent Donations
Rhonda
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for your continued strength and healing in Jesus name✝️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Michael and Linda Green
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Healing Prayers...

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for complete healing.

Kimberly OGRADY
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for you Ryan!

The Pearson Family
$ 250.00 USD
29 days ago

You get ALL the love today ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for you and your family!

Becker Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you and your family. May God be with you and help heal you. Much Love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Jason and I will keep you and your family in our prayers. Praying for God's healing hands to touch and heal you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Ryan. Prayers for your healing🙏

Jessie Coffey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers. You have given me so much joy with the videos with you and EHSS.

Nick and Jenna
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristina Noah
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Kevin and Amanda
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are continuing to Pray for you and your family! We love you guys!

Gail Meador
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart hurts for you and your family for the struggles ahead . So glad your faith in God is strong ! He will be with you as you go through the treatments.. God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You and your family are in our prayers

An EHSS fan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I always loved listening to you singing with EHSS. I am praying for a complete healing in Jesus name.

Ryan Rodgerds
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sue - Beth
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love to you all~ Sue & Beth

Updates

Update #1

May 21st, 2025

Update Update #1 Image
