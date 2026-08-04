Rise Up for the Cutler Family!

Josh and Traci Cutler have poured their lives into serving others while raising four children and leading Rise Up Hoops Ministries (riseupsc.com). Every Wednesday night they welcome local youth into a safe space for basketball, a shared meal, and the message of Jesus. They go the extra mile—building genuine relationships with each child and often providing rides so no one is left out. Their steady faith and hands-on care have already given many young people a sense of hope, belonging, and purpose.





Nine months ago, Traci received a devastating diagnosis of late-stage colon cancer. She has since endured major surgery, two week-long hospitalizations, months of chemotherapy and radiation, and another surgery. Through it all, she has remained present and deeply involved in Rise Up - welcoming kids, making them feel comfortable, and giving them someplace to belong. By God’s grace, Traci has now been declared cancer-free!





One more surgery still lies ahead, and many medical bills remain unpaid. Without insurance, the financial burden continues to weigh heavily on the Cutler family. Your support can help pay off the remaining medical expenses and cover the costs of the upcoming surgery so Traci can fully focus on healing and continue the work she loves together with Josh and their family.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





Whether through prayer, joining the Wednesday night Rise Up events, or contributing to this fundraiser, every act of kindness makes a real difference for Traci, Josh, and their children - and helps ensure their vital ministry in the community keeps going strong. Thank you for helping to support this amazing family!